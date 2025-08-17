Gautam Gambhir Looks To Revive Traditional Captaincy Method To Build Common Culture, Big Change Expected In Indian Cricket: Report

After Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's T20I and Test retirement and Ravichandran Ashwin's all-format retirement, the Indian team is currently in a phase of transition, and as far as the ODI and the Test team is concerned, the T20I setup looks far more settled under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav. The Indian team is currently gearing up for the Asia Cup which starts next month and will be played in the UAE.

The Asia Cup is more of a dress rehearsal for the Indian team. The 'Men in Blue' are currently the defending champions of the World T20, and they'll like to win it for the second consecutive time in their home condition. India will co-host the World T20 with Sri Lanka that is scheduled to be played next year. As things stand, India currently have three different captains in three different formats, and few reports claim that things are about to change in Indian cricket.

Gautam Gambhir Eyes All-Format Skipper: Report

India's heroics in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is likely to be one of the reasons that Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir is eyeing for an all-format skipper. As per a report in the 'Times of India', the India Head Coach also doesn't want to designate any finishers. It won't come as a surprise if someone like a Shivam Dube or a Rinku Singh is not used as a finisher and is promoted up the order if the situation demands.

"The chatter in Indian cricket is that he would prefer an all-format captain soon to build a common culture. Gambhir has been very clear with his vision. There's no room for getting comfortable. Roles are assigned as per skills, not batting numbers. He is comfortable with this facet of a modern-day T20 cricketer," reads the report.

India Aim To Dominate The Upcoming Asia Cup