'Give HUGE amount of credit': Alastair Cook hails ENG's selection for Bashir, Hartley for India tour

Ex-ENG skipper Alastair Cook is in awe of Shoaib Bashir & Tom Hartley and also praises the selection committee for their decision to choose them for India tour

In the third Test between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, the Englishmen appear to have regained their pace, putting up a decent batting effort. Team India was unable to capitalise on early bowling opportunities, and the absence of Jasprit Bumrah appears to have had an impact. Shoaib Bashir was crucial for the team as he sealed a fifer against the hosts and did not allow India to take the lead on Day 3. The inclusion of the young talent has garnered praise from former England skipper Alastair Cook. 

Alastair Cook applauds Shoaib Bashir, commends the inclusion of young bowler  

Alastair Cook could not stop praising the selection committee that decided to include Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley in the squad. Both players were critical in the English bowling line-up, and Cook hailed both of them during his appearance on the Sky Sports panel.

"You have to give huge amount of credit to the selection panel. They've picked a guy who has only played four first-class games to go on an England tour. They knew they needed tall spinners and they picked Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley. Whoever made the call on picking those two deserves credit," Alastair Cook said.

England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates after taking a wicket during the IND vs ENG 4th Test at the at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi

"The reason he bowled a 30-over spell was because he was on the money with every ball and the pressure he created for the Indians, who to be honest, didn't bat well. They struggled with the balance of attack and defence and it's not often you say that about the home side not adjusting to the conditions well," the former skipper added.

Team India scored 307 runs but failed to take the lead, trailing by 46. Jurel's intensity will be the talk of the town, as he has always performed admirably for the club when they needed someone to step up. England has come out to bat following the lunch break, and the Men in Blue will attempt to contain them early on to set a chaseable score.

