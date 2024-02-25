IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill imitate Kuldeep Yadav's batting style, video goes VIRAL

Advertisement

In the third Test between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, the Englishmen appear to have regained their pace, putting up a decent batting effort. Team India was unable to capitalise on early bowling opportunities, and the absence of Jasprit Bumrah appears to have had an impact. However, young cricketers Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav were essential on the pitch and demonstrated intent while batting. However, a humorous event occurred in the team dressing room as Kuldeep was batting in the Ranchi Test.

Also Read: India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

Kuldeep Yadav's batting stance mimicked by skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

At the time when wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and bowler Kuldeep Yadav were keeping Team India's hopes alive, some humorous scenes erupted in the host team's dressing room. Kuldeep's reliability in bowling is impeccable, but he showcased that Yadav is also not behind when it comes to batting. The left-arm bowler scored 28 runs off 131 balls. But one of his styles to tackle the low shots sparked some hilarity in the team dressing room. Not just the commentators but Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took notice of the bowler's style on the pitch.

Advertisement

The Team India skipper and the young opening batter hilariously mimicked Kuldeep's unnatural stance, and the clip has been making waves over social media.

Kuldeep Yadav's unrivalled fortitude at the crease, coupled with Dhruv Jurel's splendour, helped India move ahead and get off to a terrific start on Day 3. However, an unlucky mistake cost Kuldeep his wicket, as veteran left-arm pacer James Anderson shattered the vital partnership and gave his squad an advantage.

Also Read: 'Hope he doesn’t score runs': Joe Root lauds Dhruv Jurel's intent after the stumper's Day 2 tenacity

Advertisement

Team India secured 307 runs but fell short of taking a lead as they are trailing by 46 runs. Jurel's intensity will be the talk of the town, as he has been mighty impressive for the Team when they needed someone to step up. England will arrive to bat after the lunch break, and the Men in Blue will look to restrict them early to secure a chaseable target.