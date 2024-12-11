'Going to Pakistan Unsafe' - Suresh Raina's Honest Admission Amid BCCI-PCB Standoff

PCB vs BCCI: Over the past few weeks, there has been much speculation over the future of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - which looks bleak. While reports suggest that there could be a final call on the marquee event coming in today (December 11, 2025), there is still uncertainty over it. While India has completely refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, the PCB have been reluctant in agreeing to the ‘hybrid’ model. But multiple reports after a meeting with the ICC of the cricketing boards last week claim that the PCB has agreed to play in Dubai but want similar treatment for Pakistan matches when an ICC tournament is hosted by India.

Amid this growing controversy, former India cricketer, Suresh Raina, who has toured Pakistan during his playing days, has claimed that it is unsafe to go to that country.

‘Situation in Pakistan is not right’

“The situation in Pakistan is not right and I feel the decision take by Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) is correct," he said on News24.

“Pakistan came to India for ODI World Cup 2023 and was beautifully welcomed in Gujarat but can India go to Pakistan? I don’t feel its safe to go there," he added.

‘Safety comes first’