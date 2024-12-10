Rashid Latif Gives EYE-POPPING 'CT Shouldn't Happen Anymore' Take Amid PCB-BCCI 'Hybrid' Deadlock

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Amid all the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has made an eye-popping comment. With the ICC still looking to workout ways to conduct the marquee event seamlessly, Latif wants the Champions Trophy to be scrapped completely. While so much funds are being spend for the renovation of the cricket grounds for the Champions Trophy, Latif pointed out that there is not a single cricket ground just for the girls in the country.

WATCH VIDEO

'Don't have a single cricket ground only designated for women'

"PCB is investing millions in upgradation of cricket grounds but we don't have a single cricket ground only designated for women's cricket in Pakistan."

All ICC events are to be held in a hybrid model till 2027

Pakistan, while withdrawing its boycott threat and agreeing to go hybrid in the previous ICC meet last week, had demanded a reciprocal arrangement for itself till 2031. However, the ICC has agreed to a hybrid model for all its events till 2027.

ALSO READ: CT 25 Schedule Reveal Delayed by ICC Due to BIZARRE Demand From PCB

During this period, India will be hosting the women's ODI World Cup in October this year and the 2026 men's T20 World Cup jointly with Sri Lanka.

‘Decision on CT most likely by Wednesday’

“Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants a written assurance from the World body (ICC) regarding a hybrid model for the future international events to be hosted by India. Decision on Champions Trophy most likely by Wednesday," a source close to the proceedings told.

PAK PM ASSURES PCB SUPPORT