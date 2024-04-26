Advertisement

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were given a hard time by the faltering Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they defeated them at their home. For RCB, it was a major boost of morale as they were able to snap their losing streak which plummeted them to the lower position of the points table. But they picked up a solid rebound over a team that terrorized with their immaculate batting display which broke records three times in a row. During the match, a moment has been picking up a lot of sensationalism featuring Kavya Maran, as one of her reactions has become wildly popular over social media.

Also Read: 'Yes it does': Ricky Ponting speaks out on 'Spring Bat' of 2003 World Cup final in front of Ganguly

Advertisement

Kavya Maran's reaction during SRH vs RCB clash sparks a wildfire of meme fest throughout social media

A moment from the SRH vs RCB match featuring Kavya Maran has picked up a lot of attention on social media. After Abdul Samad lost his wicket in a critical juncture, the cameras panned towards the SRH mistress, who was left frustrated. She also gestured with her hand, which indicated her anger over the situation, stating 'what is going on?'. Situations turned bleak for the home team as RCB powered through the win.

Advertisement

The social media users were quick to capture Kavya Maran's reaction as memes galore on Twitter.

Good Night "Kavya Maran" #RCBvsSRH #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/XapDICatax — Adheera (@adheeraeditz) Kavya Maran 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5JfJAm2IeI — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli)

Kavya Maran 🫣



Vs CSK Vs RCB pic.twitter.com/yIwviSmxsO — Kevin (@imkevin149)

no Kavya, only Maran. pic.twitter.com/A2Nen84FHZ — French Toast 🍅 (@artistryinveins)

RCB fans at Hyderabad are literally bullying kavya maran pat Cummins and SRH fans 😭 pic.twitter.com/pCbBF1HnJh — Kevin (@imkevin149)

Travis Head aur klassen match ke baad Kavya Maran ko manate hue pic.twitter.com/m924PgF34A — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88)

Kavya Maran after returning home. #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/Pcm1ybjCqn — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_)

Also Read: 'Anchor role when you are...': Vettori reveals REAL thoughts amid Virat Kohli's low strike-rate row

Advertisement

While batting first, RCB put up a decent effort as Virat Kohli's 43-ball 51 and speedy knocks from Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green elevated the team to a score of 206/7 at the end of the innings. But the Sunrisers had an instant collapse as the top-order faltered and could not make use of their attacking strategy. Even though Shahbaz Ahmed, opener Abhishek Sharma and skipper Cummins tried their best, RCB restricted them to 171/8 and handed their first loss of the season. Bengaluru broke their losing streak and will remain positive as they approach their next target.