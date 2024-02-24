Advertisement

Following a brilliant century from Joe Root, England closed off Day 1 considerably stronger than they were during the first session. After 90 overs at Stumps, England were 302/7. India and England resumed their match in Ranchi on Saturday, marking ‌Day 2 of the 4th Test match.

Former Indian cricketers believe Rohit Sharma underbowled Kuldeep Yadav on the Day 1 against England

Former India cricketers RP Singh and Aakash Chopra aired their views on Rohit Sharma's use of Kuldeep Yadav on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England. Nearly two sessions into the game, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, remembered Kuldeep Yadav's presence in the XI. Until then, the left-arm wrist spinner has been limited to the position of fielder, helping by preserving runs for his side. It's obvious that rotating the bowling attack might be difficult when you have spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who are among the top six bowlers in terms of averages in home tests. Rohit admitted this during the previous home season. However, on reflection, Rohit may admit that he underutilised his 'third spinner,' Kuldeep, in this match.

On Day 1 of the fourth Test, Kuldeep bowled only 10 overs of India's 90. This was three less overs than Mohammed Siraj, India's most costly bowler that day. Despite not getting any wickets, Kuldeep demonstrated excellent line and length. For comparison, Jadeja bowled 27 overs and Ashwin 22. Despite their efforts, neither spinner had a successful wicket-taking day. The outcome of the game may have been different if Rohit had introduced Kuldeep in the end, when the left-arm spinner was gaining traction. RP Singh made a huge statement at Colors Cineplex, he said:

“The bowlers put in a lot of effort. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and both the fast bowlers put in a lot of effort. Siraj bowled better in his second spell than his first. The only thing I have a doubt about is that you didn't use Kuldeep Yadav as much as you should have,” "Jadeja and Ashwin were over bowled and Kuldeep couldn't bowl that much because of that, and this happens as well. When you have three spinners, and all three are wicket-takers, one of the bowlers is underbowled many times and that happened with Kuldeep here,"

On the first day of the Test match, Kuldeep Yadav was only able to deliver two stints. In the latter part of the second session, he bowled seven overs in his first stint, during which time Ben Foakes and Joe Root stood firm at the wicket. He got three more overs towards the end of the play that day. With so many bowling options at his disposal, former India opener Aakash Chopra surmised that Rohit Sharma's choices may have been influenced by a "buffet" of bowlers. Aakash Chopra said:

“It's right, you are spoilt for choices when you have five bowlers. You get confused at times when you go to a buffet. Kuldeep Yadav was 100% introduced late. He could have been bowled a little earlier,”