TRENDING /
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 18:16 IST

WPL 2024 Opening ceremony LIVE updates: Kick-off event about to begin

The much-awaited kick-off day of the WPL 2024 has arrive. The WPL live action will commence with the onset of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals encounter. Ahead of the start of the match, a spectacular

Republic Sports Desk
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony | Image: WPL/X
  • Listen to this article
5: 59 IST, February 23rd 2024

 

5: 23 IST, February 23rd 2024
5: 20 IST, February 23rd 2024

The WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony can be watched live on Sports 18. The event will simultaneously live stream on the Jio Cinema app.

5: 18 IST, February 23rd 2024

The WPL 2024 Opening ceremony will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The curtain raiser event will begin at 6 PM IST. Following the culmination of the opening ceremony, the match action will begin at the same venue, 8 PM onwards.

5: 14 IST, February 23rd 2024

Good evening folks, the day that cricket fanatics all over the world were waiting for has finally arrived. The Women's Premier League 2024 journey will initiate with the contest between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Ahead of the start of the action, an intriguing opening ceremony is lined up. Catch all the updates from the event and the match, here.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

