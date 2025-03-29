Gujarat Titans Outclass Mumbai Indians By 36 Runs In Fiery Encounter, Notch Up First Win In IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 36 runs to secure their maiden victory in IPL 2025. Mumbai have remained winless after two games while Gujarat have opened up their account.

A Sai Sudharsan masterclass helped the Gujarat Titans post a formidable 196 runs on the board. Both Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler made their fair share of contributions as they chipped in with 38 and 39 runs, respectively. For Mumbai, captain Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers, as the captain was involved in two dismissals. GT had a very good power play as both Sudharsan and Gill powered them to 66 runs in the first six overs. Gill also completed his 1000 runs in IPL at Ahmedabad and became the second-quickest player to achieve this feat.

Rohit Sharma failed to shine once again as he became the victim of a Mohammed Siraj brilliance once again. Suryakumar Yadav tried to do his job with a quickfire 458, but he couldn't settle the match. Prasidh Krishna was awarded the man of the match for his controlled bowling. The fast bowler took the prized wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma to stamp his authority on a batting friendly Ahmedabad surface.

Hardik Pandya Emphasises Their Fielding Performance

Hardik insisted their fielding errors gave away too many runs which proved costly for them.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said after the match, “Tough to put (down where it went wrong). There were errors, we were not quite professional in the field - that cost us maybe 20-25 runs. They (the GT openers) did the right stuff in the powerplay, they did not play high-risk shots, they got enough runs (playing that way) and that put us on the back foot. Early stage, but at the same time, batters have to come to the party and hopefully they do that soon. I was just thinking I bowled way too many balls, they saw it was gripping and those were the toughest balls to score off. When you have this much variable bounce, it becomes difficult as a batter. They did the same to me (what I did as a bowler).”