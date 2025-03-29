Gujarat Titans Suffer Huge Injury Scare After In-Form Batter Sai Sudharsan Clutches Left Hamstring & Gets Taken Off The Field

The Gujarat Titans have suffered a massive injury scare after one of their premier batters, Sai Sudharsan, was seen clutching his left hamstring during the GT vs MI IPL 2025 clash. Sudharsan has been one of the Titans' top run-getters. But the injury could possibly force him out of the next game.

Sai Sudharsan Taken Off Field After Possible Injury Scare

The moment happened during the final ball of the eighth over when Suryakumar Yadav scored a boundary off Sai Kishore's delivery. The batter went for a sweep shot and he smashed it up. But Sai Sudharsan, who was running towards the ball to make the save and collect it up, suffered an awkward tumble at the boundary line.

Sai Sudharsan was seen clutching his left hamstring and looked in a considerable amount of pain. The medical staff checked him up as they circled around him in the field. Eventually, he was carried off the field as the play continued.

Image: JioHotstar [Screengrab]

In case the Gujarat Titans miss out on Sai Sudharsan, it could be a massive blow to the team's top order. It could affect their game plan as Sudharsan has been doing the heavy work with the bat in the top order. He scored a 41-ball 74 against the Punjab Kings and went on to rake up 63 off 41.

Gujarat Titans Start Decently But Restricted At 196

Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill both scored well in the power play as the Gujarat Titans got off to a respectable start. Sai Sudharsan made a significant contribution to the game by scoring a half-century, and the GT captain displayed aggression in his shots. While Sudharsan made