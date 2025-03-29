Gujarat Titans Suffer Huge Injury Scare After In-Form Batter Sai Sudharsan Clutches Left Hamstring & Gets Taken Off The Field

Updated March 29th 2025, 23:40 IST
The Gujarat Titans have suffered a massive injury scare after one of their premier batters, Sai Sudharsan, was seen clutching his left hamstring during the GT vs MI IPL 2025 clash. Sudharsan has been one of the Titans' top run-getters. But the injury could possibly force him out of the next game.
The moment happened during the final ball of the eighth over when Suryakumar Yadav scored a boundary off Sai Kishore's delivery. The batter went for a sweep shot and he smashed it up. But Sai Sudharsan, who was running towards the ball to make the save and collect it up, suffered an awkward tumble at the boundary line.
Sai Sudharsan was seen clutching his left hamstring and looked in a considerable amount of pain. The medical staff checked him up as they circled around him in the field. Eventually, he was carried off the field as the play continued.
In case the Gujarat Titans miss out on Sai Sudharsan, it could be a massive blow to the team's top order. It could affect their game plan as Sudharsan has been doing the heavy work with the bat in the top order. He scored a 41-ball 74 against the Punjab Kings and went on to rake up 63 off 41.
Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill both scored well in the power play as the Gujarat Titans got off to a respectable start. Sai Sudharsan made a significant contribution to the game by scoring a half-century, and the GT captain displayed aggression in his shots. While Sudharsan made
spectacular shots against the Mumbai Indians and scored 63 runs, Gill was dismissed by Pandya after scoring 38 off 27 balls. The team has benefited from Hardik Pandya, who picked up two scalps. Ryan Rickleton made the catch with ease after Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed Jos Buttler, the team's main threat. He was scoring fairly well at 39. Trent Boult removed the soaring Sudharsan to make the fourth dismissal. Deepak Chahar and Satyanarayan Raju also scalped a wicket each to restrict GT to 196 at the loss of eight wickets.
