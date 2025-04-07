Harry Brook Named England's New White-ball Captain, Just 3 Years After Making International Debut

Harry Brook has been named England's new white-ball captain, succeeding Jos Buttler in the role after he stepped down following a disastrous ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

"It's a real honour to be named England's white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me," Brook said in a statement.

It is worth noting that Brook had already been named vice-captain in both T20Is and ODIs and even occasionally led the side in Buttler's absence.

ECB Backs Brook to ‘Win More World Cups’

However, it is also fair to say that his promotion to the top role came earlier than expected - something director of cricket Rob Key acknowledged while also praising Brook as someone who could lead them to more wins in global ICC tournaments.

"Harry is not only an outstanding cricketer, but also has an excellent cricketing brain and a clear vision for both teams that will help drive us towards winning more series, World Cups and major global tournaments," Key said.

But Buttler's poor run as skipper after winning the T20 World Cup in 2022 forced both his and the ECB's hand, and they have had to fast-track their own succession plans.

Brook's Captaincy Credentials

Brook has prior experience of captaining, albeit at a junior level - he led the England Lions in the past and has also led England at the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

However, the other major advantage Brook has is that England have a major paucity of options to lead the side.