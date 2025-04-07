IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyers Defines His Captaincy Style, Highlights Difference With Ajinkya Rahane Before KKR vs LSG Match

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens on April 8, Tuesday. The match was earlier slated to be held on April 6, but due to Ram Navami , it was rescheduled.

KKR have had a mixed start to the Season. The defending champions let go of Shreyas Iyer and appointed Ajinkya Rahane as the captain.

Venkatesh Iyer Was Reported To Be In Contention For KKR Captaincy

Rahane's captaincy received mixed reviews as the Indian star led KKR to two wins in four games. As per reports, Venkatesh Iyer was also in the reckoning to be handed the leadership mantle, but he was later appointed as the vice captain of the team. Ahead of the LSG match, Iyer pointed out the big difference between his and Rahane's captaincy style.

Venkatesh Iyer Defines His Captaincy Style

While speaking on JioHostar's special show Gen Bold, he said, "I think every captain has a different approach to the game. We have someone like Ajinkya in our team, who I feel is very composed and calm under pressure. My style of captaincy is a bit more dynamic, and that's the beauty of cricket, people with different skill sets and mindsets coming together to contribute to the team. Ajinkya has already taken the initiative to speak to players, and I've been in regular conversation with him regarding the team, not just on-field strategies but also life off the field. I'm really happy to be playing under him."