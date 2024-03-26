Advertisement

Harry Brook, who pulled out from the IPL 2024 at the last moment, will make his return to the county championship. The England international will represent Yorkshire in the domestic tournament. Brook opted out from the IPL owing to some personal reasons.

Also Read | 'To be honest, it was quite weird': Mahipal Lomror lifts lid on RCB role

Advertisement

Harry Brook to return to county cricket

Following a mixed IPL 2023, Harry Brook was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction. He was then picked by Delhi Capitals at the price of 4 crores. His inclusion in the squad was expected to give Delhi Capitals much-needed solidarity, but it wasn't to be. The right-handed batter decided to stay with his family during the tough time, when his grandmother had passed away. He missed out on India vs England Test series as well, and subsequently pulled out from the IPL too.

Advertisement

However, with the passage of time, he is ready to return to the field for Yorkshire. Yorkshire's opening match of the season starts on April 5 at Headingley against Leicestershire. "Now that Brooky isn't going to the IPL, I suspect he's going to be available for us for the first few games, including [against] Leicestershire," Gibson told the Yorkshire website.

Some of these Harry Brook shots are simply outrageous



This is every boundary from his 194 against Kent back in 2022 pic.twitter.com/fTXG92Kvi4 — Vitality County Championship (@CountyChamp) March 21, 2024

Brook said in a statement when pulling out of the IPL that "Nothing is more important to me than family". His decision to withdraw will enable him to be with them in Yorkshire while still playing competitively.

Brook is expected to make the cut for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 for England, hence, he would like to get some more time under the sleeve before the start of the tournament.

Advertisement