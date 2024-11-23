Harshit Rana's Fierce Bouncer Attack Provokes Mitchell Starc, Who Retorts: 'I Bowl Faster Than You'

India bowled out for 150 in their 1st innings of the maiden Test match against Australia at Optus Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah tortured the Australian batting line-up, compiling amazing figures of 5 for 29 at the time of writing with the crucial wickets. Siraj claimed 2 for 18 and supported nicely. Before Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy steadied India's innings with a noteworthy partnership on Day 1, they were on the verge of collapse, but after their 150 all-out on Day 1, Indian bowlers came to the rescue. Australia battled in response, continuing their innings on Day 2, standing 96/9 in (43 overs at the time of writing) with Starc and Hazlewood on the crease.

Harshit Rana teases Mitchell Starc with a bouncer propelling to an interesting pitch collision on Day 2

At Perth's Optus Stadium, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshit Rana are unleashing ferocious spells that Australia is frantically trying to evade. In the first test, the visitors occupy a controlling posture. Though both sides are quite competitive and trying to surpass one another, during the heat of the game a light-hearted conversation between Harshit Rana and Mitchell Starc has gone viral. Fans online have taken note of the two, who were colleagues during Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL-winning campaign earlier this year, seen conversing in the midst of the game.

Mitchell Starc was ducking and dodging from Harshit Rana's run of short-pitched deliveries during Australia's 30th over. The left-handed hitter had to jump to evade the bouncers, and it was at this point Starc gently reminded Rana of their different speed comparisons.

Starc slyly said as Rana went back to his bowling mark:

“Harshit, I bowl faster than you. I bowl faster than you.”

Starc continued after that. In a light-hearted manner, he warned Harshit Rana to prepare for a flurry of quick, short deliveries when it was his time to bat. Starc added:

"I've got a long memory,"

Harshit Rana only smirked in reply, and the conversation between the two seemed to be in nice flow.