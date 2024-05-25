Advertisement

Rumors are doing rounds on social media platforms over the alleged divorce between India's star cricketer Hardik Pandya and his model wife Natasa Stankovic. Speculations took flight when eagle-eyed netizens noticed Natasa Stankovic dropping the ‘Pandya’ surname from her social media handles, triggering a barrage of reactions.

Has Natasa Stankovic asked for 70 percent of Hardik Pandya's wealth?

Netizens wasted no time in dissecting the couple's recent activities, attempting to decipher clues from their social media behavior. While it's important to tread cautiously amidst such speculations, certain patterns have emerged, hinting at possible trouble in Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have not posted pictures of each other on their respective social media handles for a very long time. Notably, Hardik did not post anything on Natasa’s birthday on March 4, which raised several eyebrows, given his previous public displays of affection. His last Instagram post featuring Natasa dates back to Valentine’s Day - February 14.

Adding to this, Natasa Stankovic was notably absent from public appearances supporting her husband during the IPL 2024 season. Despite Hardik Pandya facing significant challenges as the captain of the Mumbai Indians, Natasa remained notably absent.

Fresh reports have now surfaced, suggesting a substantial financial settlement in the offing. According to these reports, Natasa Stankovic is purportedly seeking 70 percent of Hardik Pandya's net worth as part of the divorce settlement. With Hardik's reported net worth standing at over Rs 150 crore, this would entail a significant payout to Natasa.

Hardik Pandya, with a net worth of ₹165 crores, is reportedly set to give up 70% of it due to Natasha seeking a divorce. 😔

The rules of our society for men remain tough as always!! 💔 #divorce #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/h53gOUNCif — Urban Indian 🇮🇳 (@RealIndianNomad)

However, these reports remain unverified by either party involved, leaving room for skepticism. As speculation continues to mount, fans and followers are left eagerly awaiting an official statement clarifying the situation.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is currently preparing himself for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. He is part of the Team India squad for the marquee ICC event, slated to be held in June. Hardik will be travelling with the Indian team to the USA and West Indies as the vice-captain, while Rohit Sharma will be his captain.

India will look to end their ICC trophy-winning drought and will aim to lift the T20 World Cup for the second time in history. India's last ICC title came in 2013 when the side won the Champions Trophy in England.