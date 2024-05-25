Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious against Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in the Qualifier 2 match of the IPL. Sunrisers posted a competitive total of 175/9 in their 20 overs, with notable contributions from Heinrich Klaasen (50) and Shahbaz Ahmed, who was later named Player of the Match for his all-around performance of 3/23 with the ball and 18 runs with the bat. In response, Rajasthan Royals could only manage 139/7, falling short of the target despite Dhruv Jurel's valiant unbeaten 56*. Sunrisers' solid bowling, led by Shahbaz Ahmed and Avesh Khan (3/27), ultimately sealed their place in the final against KKR. The match held at MA Chidambaram Stadium witnessed intense moments and standout performances from both teams, making it an enthralling spectacle for the fans.

Also Read: Reactions pour in as SRH beat RR to book a place in IPL 2024 final

Advertisement

Adin Markram made a huge blunder with ball against RR

During IPL 2024 Qualifier 2, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Aiden Markram suffered a strange tragedy. As he bowled, the ball slid from his grip and fell awkwardly near short fine-leg. Commentator Kevin Pietersen, who was on TV at the time, joked that it was the worst ball he had ever seen.

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in the Qualifier 2 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. After being put into bat by the Rajasthan Royals, SRH scored 175-9 and subsequently restricted their opponents to 139-7.

The match saw remarkable performances by Hyderabad's left-arm spinners. Shahbaz Ahmed scored 3-23, while Abhishek Sharma supplied 2-24. Inspired by the performance of his slow bowlers, SRH skipper Pat Cummins decided to give part-time off-spinner Markram a chance.

Advertisement

Although Markram went wicketless in his one over, allowing 10 runs, he temporarily gained notice for an unexpected error.

Markram wtf was that delivery 😭😭#SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/9aONBGXEK5 — 𝕏⁷ (@LuciferianVerse) https://t.co/lNVJKOaPdl — Aryan Suraj Chadha (@ChadhaAryan19)

While delivering the second ball in the 13th over of the Rajasthan Royals' chase, Aiden Markram mishandled the ball. After the ball fell awkwardly close to short fine-leg, it was declared a no ball. In response to the unexpected delivery, pundit Kevin Pietersen made the following comment on air:

"It's the worst ball I have ever seen in cricket. I said he's better than a part-timer. Look at this. Where's HawkEye?," (hilariously remarked)

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the game with a dominant effort, guaranteeing their place in the IPL 2024 championship. Rahul Tripathi scored a quick 37 off 15 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen blasted a vital 50 from 34 balls, leading SRH to a total of 175-9.

Unlike the first innings where dew did not play a part, throughout the chase SRH's spinners gained over, capitalising on the higher turn available at Chepauk. These conditions were exploited by the bowlers, who effectively silenced the opposition. On Sunday, May 26, 2024, SRH will now play Kolkata Knight Riders in the final game.

Advertisement