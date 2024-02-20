Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

'He has not learned': Ex-England captain schools Ben Duckett for SHAMEFUL remark on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former England captain went hard on Ben Duckett's claim on Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive batting. Jaiswal scored an immaculate double ton in the 3rd Test

Republic Sports Desk
Ben Duckett and Yashasvi Jaiswal
Ben Duckett and Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been on a roll in lately. It is still early days for the youngster in Test cricket, yet he already has three daddy tons to his name. On Sunday, the 22-year-old scored his second double-century in the series against England and through that powered India to the lead of 557. Chasing the target, England were never in the game, and surrendered at the meagre score of 122, rendering India its biggest-ever run-margin victory of 434 runs.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah mocking England's Bazball approach caught on stump mic

Naseer Hussain chides Ben Duckett for his comment on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has refuted Ben Duckett's claim that Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has derived his aggressive style of cricket from England's 'Bazball' approach. Hussain claims that Yashasvi learned cricket and batting through his background and hard work.

Jaiswal scored a ballistic double ton in Rajkot, and courtesy of his knock, India's lead reached beyond the reach of England. Yashasvi scored 214 runs in the second innings, putting the hosts in contention for the series win.

Hussain believed that England and Duckett should observe how Jaiswal delivered the spectacular blow in the second innings.

“The comment on Jaiswal that he has learned from us, I am going to touch on that. He has not learned from you, he has learned from his upbringing and all the hard yards he has put in while growing up, he has learned from the IPL. If anything, I would look at him and learn from him,” Hussain told Michael Atherton on the Sky Sports podcast.

“So, whatever they are saying in public and in that dressing room, I hope they are going back into their room with self-introspection. I can look at that lad and learn from him. Otherwise, it becomes a cult, doesn’t it? At times, Bazball has been described as a cult where you cannot criticise either within or externally. Even in this regime, there is room for learning and improving,” he added.

Also Read | Shubman Gill designated as Punjab 'state icon' for Lok Sabha polls: CEO

Team India registers its biggest-ever run-margin victory

Following the incredible performance by the batters, Team India put on a momentous total of 557 in front of the visitors. Chasing the target, England surrendered quite early in the last session and rendered India its highest-ever run-margin victory. Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the man of the match for his incredible all-round performance. With the win, India take 2-1 lead in the 5-match series. The 4th Test will begin on February 23.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

