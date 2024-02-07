Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

'He has to be part of T20 World Cup': Ex-IND player's stern message to BCCI, Dravid & Rohit on Rinku

Former Team India player has a big take on Rinku Singh and has backed him to be a part of the team that will represent India in the T20 World Cup.

Pavitra Shome
Rinku Singh, Rohit Sharma
Rinku Singh celebrates hie half century with Rohit Sharma during the 3rd T20I match | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The third T20I encounter between India and Afghanistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium captivated the audience. The third T20I had a few exhilarating moments, including two fantastic super overs and a masterpiece innings by Rohit Sharma. Rinku Singh has emerged as a standout finisher for Team India in international cricket, and the Uttar Pradesh-based southpaw has showcased limitless potential. Following Team India's brilliant performance in the third T20I, a former Indian international cricketer praised a batter and has backed his name to be in the T20 World Cup.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Team India won the T20I series against Afghanistan with a 3-0 lead
  • Rohit Sharma delivered a ton in the third match and was dismissed on a duck in the first two games
  • The final T20I match had two super-overs that added interest among the fans

Also Read: 'The next Yuvraj Singh for India': Mohammad Amir's colossal prediction for rising Indian cricketer

Advertisement

Former India Cricketer wants Rinku Singh in India's T20 World Cup squad

Team India easily won the three T20I matches as they prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies. To construct the strongest side for the T20 tournament, the BCCI selectors must conduct an extensive assessment. Rinku Singh appears to be the best option for the role of finishing batter, thus the team might not face any problems. Singh was vital in all three matches, staying to the conclusion of the innings to secure a victory. The southpaw hitter drew accolades for his booming half-century in the third T20I. Rinku's class prompted a former Team India player to back him for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has put a strong statement to BCCI, Rahul Dravid & Rohit Sharma to keep Rinku Singh on the T20 World Cup squad. On X (Formerly Twitter), Ganesh said:

'Rinku Singh has to be in the T20 WC squad. Over and out.' 

Advertisement

Also Read: Why did Rohit Sharma voluntarily decide to retire out during superover against Afghanistan?

Advertisement

Following their T20I series against Afghanistan, Team India will face England in a five-match test series at home. The first match will take place on January 25, 2024.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  3. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News27 minutes ago

  4. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World29 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement