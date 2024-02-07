Advertisement

The third T20I encounter between India and Afghanistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium captivated the audience. The third T20I had a few exhilarating moments, including two fantastic super overs and a masterpiece innings by Rohit Sharma. Rinku Singh has emerged as a standout finisher for Team India in international cricket, and the Uttar Pradesh-based southpaw has showcased limitless potential. Following Team India's brilliant performance in the third T20I, a former Indian international cricketer praised a batter and has backed his name to be in the T20 World Cup.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

Team India won the T20I series against Afghanistan with a 3-0 lead

Rohit Sharma delivered a ton in the third match and was dismissed on a duck in the first two games

The final T20I match had two super-overs that added interest among the fans

Also Read: 'The next Yuvraj Singh for India': Mohammad Amir's colossal prediction for rising Indian cricketer

Advertisement

Former India Cricketer wants Rinku Singh in India's T20 World Cup squad

Team India easily won the three T20I matches as they prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies. To construct the strongest side for the T20 tournament, the BCCI selectors must conduct an extensive assessment. Rinku Singh appears to be the best option for the role of finishing batter, thus the team might not face any problems. Singh was vital in all three matches, staying to the conclusion of the innings to secure a victory. The southpaw hitter drew accolades for his booming half-century in the third T20I. Rinku's class prompted a former Team India player to back him for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has put a strong statement to BCCI, Rahul Dravid & Rohit Sharma to keep Rinku Singh on the T20 World Cup squad. On X (Formerly Twitter), Ganesh said:

'Rinku Singh has to be in the T20 WC squad. Over and out.'

Advertisement

Rinku Singh has to be in the T20 WC squad. Over and out #T20Cricket — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) January 17, 2024

Also Read: Why did Rohit Sharma voluntarily decide to retire out during superover against Afghanistan?

Advertisement

Following their T20I series against Afghanistan, Team India will face England in a five-match test series at home. The first match will take place on January 25, 2024.