The final match of the T20I series between India and Afghanistan was held at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Opting to bat first, the Indian team posted an impressive total of 212 runs. This formidable score was anchored by Rohit Sharma's stellar century, amassing 121 runs, and Rinku Singh's notable half-century, contributing 69 runs.

3 things you need to know

India finally won the match after two Super Overs to clinch the series 3-0

The match ended in a tie following which a Super Over was played

The first Superover also ended in a tie and another over was played

IND vs AFG: Why did Rohit Sharma voluntarily retire during Superover?

In response, the Afghanistan team displayed commendable batting prowess, reaching a total of 212 runs while losing six wickets. The closely contested match saw both teams concluding with identical scores, leading to the necessity of a Super Over to determine the winner.

In the ensuing drama of the first super over, both India and Afghanistan managed to score 16 runs apiece. Adding to the intensity, Rohit Sharma retired hurt on the penultimate ball, adding a layer of uncertainty to the proceedings. As the match remained inconclusive, a second Super-Over was initiated.

Ind vs Afg - 3rd T20I - Did Rohit Sharma retire out or retire hurt amid Super Over drama? pic.twitter.com/INhXHahGWf — shahzadgill (@Shahzad35088757) January 18, 2024

What appears to be a strategic move during the first super over, Rohit Sharma opted to voluntarily retire out, paving the way for Rinku Singh to step in. The decision could have been motivated due to Rohit's tiredness and since India required two runs on the final ball, Rinku would have been a better option to run faster.

However, the plan did not unfold as expected, with India only managing to secure a single run. Consequently, the need for another super over arose, setting the stage for further suspense and excitement in the match.

In the second Super Over, India set a target of 12 runs for Afghanistan. Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets in the over to help India win the match.