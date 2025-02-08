'He Is A Jackpot Jango': R Ashwin Picks One Indian Cricketer Who Doesn't Get Enough Credit

India put up a scintillating display to take a 1-0 lead against England in the 1st ODI in Nagpur. Shubman Gill's excellent 87 runs proved to be the difference between both teams.

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy , this ODI series will be of utmost importance as it will provide the ideal preparatory platform for both teams. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers as the left-arm spinner rattled the England batting lineup with a three-wicket haul.

Ravindra Jadeja To Play An Important Role In Champions Trophy

Jadeja has been included in the ICC Champions Trophy squad and the 36-year-old is expected to feature in a more prominent role for the 'Men In Blue'. He announced his retirement from the shortest format after India lifted the T20 World Cup title last year. As he is approaching the twilight period of his career, this could be a brilliant opportunity for the CSK batter to further cement his place in the Indian team. India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 followed by the high-voltage clash against Pakistan on February 23.

R Ashwin Heaped Praises On Ravindra Jadeja

R Ashwin believes Jadeja hasn't received the due credit for his consistent performance for the Indian team over the years. On his YouTube channel, the former Indian spinner said, 'Our media fails to appreciate when a player does well. Whenever we lose, everyone becomes a villain. He dismissed Joe Root (in the 1st IND vs ENG ODI). Jadeja goes always under the radar. He is a “Jackpot Jango”. He is +10 in the field, also bowls well and bats in pressure situations as well. We don’t give Jadeja enough credit.