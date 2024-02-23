English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 21:01 IST

'He justified his selection': Ex-India player SPLASHES heavy praise on Jasprit Bumrah's substitute

Jasprit Bumrah getting the rest from the 4th India vs England, has brought a newcomer in the fray, whose performance has been praised by an ex-India player.

Republic Sports Desk
India vs England
India vs England | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Team India made a surprise change in the 4th India vs England Test. Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested following an exhausting set of three matches, has made a way for the young Akash Deep to have his debut gala on the international scene. After receiving his debut cap, Akash Deep justified his selection by picking three scalps from the England batting line-up.

Also Read | Why did Joe Root showcase his PINKY finger after reaching his hundred?

IND vs ENG: RP Singh showers praise on Akash Deep

RP Singh praised Akash Deep for proving that the Indian team management's decision to deploy him as the second seamer in the fourth Test against England was correct. With Jasprit Bumrah rested for the game, the newcomer was chosen over Mukesh Kumar as Mohammed Siraj's new partner. He took 3/70 in 17 overs as England posted 302/7 in their first innings against Stumps on Day 1 (Friday, February 23) in Ranchi.

During a Colors Cineplex discussion, RP Singh was asked about Akash Deep's prize for his efforts in domestic cricket. He responded:

"It's a huge challenge to leave your state and play from another state, especially in our country, where there are so many players and everyone wants their spot. When you go to another state, you get less opportunities.

He made the most of those chances, performed there, and he got the reward for those performances today. He justified his selection. He made the best impact a fast bowler could on this slow and low track." the former India pacer added.

Akash Deep, who was born in Bihar, made his Ranji Trophy debut with Bengal in December 2019. Before making his Test debut, the right-arm seamer took 104 wickets in 30 first-class games. 

Also Read | WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals updates

India vs England: Joe Root shines with the bat

After opting to bat first, England were in a huge spot of bother following the morning session. The visitors lost half their side at the score of 112/5. However, Joe Root fought the adversity and built a needful partnership of Ben Foakes. The pair added a significant 113, and following that Foakes perished. Root continued to score runs, and in the process, he has completed his 31st Test ton. Root has formed another handsome stand with another tail-ender, Ollie Robinson. Courtesy of a gritty knock, England have gone past the score of 300. England will resume Day 1 from 302/7.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 20:49 IST

