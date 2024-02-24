English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

'He should feel quite proud': Ex-ENG player says Jaiswal's Ranchi knock will further toughen him

Yashasvi Jaiswal once again emerged as the standout player for Team India.

Republic Sports Desk
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image:BCCI
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Following an underwhelming performance on Day 2 of the 4th India vs England Test, Team India faces the danger of yielding a significant lead to England. India finished Day 2 at 219/7, trailing by 134 runs. The last recognised pair of Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav is in the middle. While it was a disappointing performance from the Indian batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal once again stood up to become the knight in shining armor.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar TROLLS critics of Joe Root with cheeky question

India vs England: Owais Shah says Yashasvi Jaiswal should be proud of his knock

Jaiswal showcased his usual approach and played a handsome knock of 73 runs. However, Shoaib Bashir, who turned out to be the menace for the batters throughout the day, eventually got him out. Thus, this time Jaiswal could not collect a heap of runs, that he has made a habit of.

While Jaiswal's wicket could prove to be vital in the context of the match, former England player., Owais Shah believes Jaiswal should walk with his chin up. According to him, Jaiswal should be happy with his fighting knock in the 1st innings of the fourth Test against England, which will serve him well as his career advances. Jaiswal struck 73 runs off 117 deliveries as India finished Day 2 (Saturday, February 24) at Ranchi on 219/7. The hosts bowled England out for 353 earlier in the day and trail Ben Stokes and his team by 134 runs going into the third session.

During a Colors Cineplex discussion, Shah was questioned if Jaiswal would be upset that his half-century had not resulted in a three-figure income. He responded:

"He would be disappointed but he should feel quite proud as well with this knock because it wasn't that easy to bat on this pitch. The ball was moving decently and Anderson was taking an examination, especially with the new ball."

"However, he left that spell and also played straight. He got one or two outside edges as well but they went along the ground. So he played out that dangerous spell and then played his shots. This innings will be very helpful for him going forward," the former England batter added.

Shah stated that Jaiswal will remember this hit when he plays on similar wickets that promote seam movement. He went on to say that he would discover that it is not always necessary to play aggressively and that a cautious strategy might pay off at times.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

