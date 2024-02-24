Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Sunil Gavaskar TROLLS critics of Joe Root with cheeky question to star England batter

Leading up to the fourth Test, Joe Root had faced a barrage of criticism from the English media after falling to the reverse-scoop shot in Rajkot.

Vishal Tiwari
Joe Root
Joe Root | Image:AP
In a light-hearted response to a witty query from former Indian cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar, Joe Root humorously disclosed that he toyed with the idea of attempting a flamboyant reverse-scoop shot when he was batting at 96 in the fourth Test against India in Ranchi. Root scored an unbeaten 122 off 274 balls including 10 boundaries, his first century of the ongoing tour. 

Also Read: ‘GOT CONFUSED’: Ex-Indian stars criticize Rohit Sharma's Unconventional Tactics in Ranchi vs ENG

Sunil Gavaskar, Joe Root troll his critics

Leading up to the fourth Test, Joe Root had faced a barrage of criticism from both the English media and pundits after falling to the reverse-scoop shot in Rajkot. With four innings yielding scores below 30, some pundits even questioned his compatibility with 'Bazball', a coaching philosophy associated with Brendon McCullum.

Commentating on the game, Sunil Gavaskar suggested that Joe Root should have considered playing the shot to silence his critics upon reaching his century. Reflecting on this suggestion after the day's play, Root entertained the idea but said that it was not a great option on the Ranchi pitch. 

“It did cross my mind (laughs). But on that wicket it's not a great option. The previous wicket wasn't that bad but unfortunately it kept a bit low. But that's how it goes sometimes. Glad to contribute this week - it's been a lean series for me. I was desperate to do it for the boys. Hope I can carry on for the rest of the series.,” Joe Root said. 

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Akash Deep chosen over Mukesh Kumar for 4th Test, bowler receives debut cap from Dravid

Joe Root concluded the innings unbeaten on 122 runs off 274 balls, opting for a cautious approach with minimal risks. As Day 2 drew to a close, his score remained the highest by any batsman in the match, with India ending the day at 219-7 at Stumps. India trail England by 134 runs. 

Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav will resume the batting for India on Day 3. England bowlers will like to bowl the home side out for less than 250 runs on the morning of Day 3 in Ranchi. 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

