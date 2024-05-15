Advertisement

Without a question, Rohit Sharma is a modern-day cricket legend. Despite having a slow start to his career, Rohit, who is renowned for his ferocious batting, outstanding abilities as an opener, and leadership as one of India's best captains, has cemented his place in history. The only batter in ODI history with three double-hundreds, Rohit's ascent to prominence as an opener signalled a sea change in his career. Even the best players, nevertheless, have difficulties occasionally. Rohit Sharma recently revealed the toughest bowler that he has faced in his career.

Who is the toughest bowler that Rohit Sharma has faced in his cricket career so far?

In response to the question of which bowler has ever caused him problems, Rohit bluntly mentioned South African icon Dale Steyn. Celebrated as one of the most menacing pacers in cricket history, Steyn was renowned for his intimidating demeanour and his deadly mix of pace, accuracy, and swing. Having gone up against Steyn several times, Rohit was candid about the difficulties the legendary spinner presented. In an interaction with Dubai Eye 103.8, Rohit Sharma said:

"I have gone and watched his videos like 100 times before I went in to bat. That was Dale Steyn. He is an absolute legend of the game. And what he has achieved in his career is just superb to watch. And I have faced him many times. He is quick. He used to swing the ball at that pace, which is not easy. It is quite tough. And he was a fierce competitor. He just went out there wanting to do everything, to win every game and every session, so it was nice to come up against him. Not that I had much success against him, but I enjoyed my battles,"

It's interesting to note that in international cricket, Dale Steyn has only ever dismissed Rohit Sharma once. Rohit was dismissed during a Boxing Day Test match because he was out for a duck. Steyn still produced some memorable spells against the Indian opener in spite of this. Using the new ball, Steyn often plagued Rohit during India's 2013 tour of South Africa. During these face-offs, Rohit was still becoming comfortable playing international cricket. Steyn was reaching the conclusion of his glorious career when Rohit emerged as a formidable force in limited-overs cricket.