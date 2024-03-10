Advertisement

In the 5th Test between India and England at Dharamsala on March 7-9, 2024, India secured a dominant victory by an innings and 64 runs. England batted first, setting a total of 218 in their first innings with Zak Crawley top-scoring with 79. Kuldeep Yadav was the star for India with exceptional figures of 5/72. In reply, India posted a massive total of 477 in their first innings, led by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's century and supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal's 57. England's second innings saw Joe Root's valiant 84, but they were bowled out for 195, with Ashwin and Kuldeep taking crucial wickets. India's series win was highlighted by Kuldeep Yadav's brilliant performance, earning him the Player of the Match award, while Yashasvi Jaiswal was named the Player of the Series for his outstanding batting contributions. India clinched the 5 match Test series by 4-1.

Glenn McGrath names Jasprit Bumrah among the top pacers of the world

One of the world's best pacers, according to Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath, is Jasprit Bumrah. India secured a decisive 4-1 victory over England in the five-match Test series with a decisive innings and 64-run victory at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Bumrah demonstrated his ability by taking 19 wickets throughout the series, ranking third in terms of wicket-taking. Bumrah finished the series with an outstanding bowling average of 16.89, solidifying his status as a powerful force in the cricket world even if he was unavailable to participate in the fourth Test in Vizag.

McGrath was asked about Bumrah's position among the world's best pacers during an interview with PTI. To which he said in the affirmative, Bumrah definitely belongs in that elite class. Notably, Bumrah is presently ranked first among Test bowlers by the ICC, which is a highly desired position. McGrath said:

“He's (Bumrah) definitely up there, there's no doubt about that. Glad to see him back in international cricket. Despite having to sit some time out with the injury, he possesses quality,” “He's unique with the way he bowls, but he has got a great attitude. He runs in hard all day, bowls in great areas, along with a good pace. Although he has a different run-up and action compared to most other bowlers, he has found a way to take wickets and be successful,”

India's outstanding performance over the course of the five-match Test series propelled them to the top of the World Test Championship standings, while England, in a sharp contrast to their prior position, found themselves lingering close to the bottom of the points table.

