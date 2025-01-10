‘Hindi Is Not a National Language, It's an Official Language’ - Ravi Ashwin's Remark Sparks Language Row

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin sparked a language row recently during his visit to a graduation ceremony of a college. During his visit to the private engineering college in Chennai, he said 'Hindi is not a national language. He went onto say that it is an official language. His statement has sparked a row already as plenty of comments are pouring in. Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricket, faced heavy backlash as fans went ahead and tutored the legendary cricketer. Most fans reckoned Ashwin should stay away from making such comments.

“Why should ashwin talk like this. i don't like this. let him remain as cricketer. I am his fan. More the languages u learn it's good. there are translations available for any language immediately in our phone. whats the problem. leave the language issue to people,” a fan with @SaraswathiSub12 username wrote.

“He’s already mentioned in his interviews how difficult life was when you travel outside TN and don’t know hindi. Dravidian parties lack patriotism and have already pushed TN behind while most states have adopted hindi. Can’t we learn it which most people know for India’s sake,” another fan wrote.

The 38-year-old brought the curtain down on his 14-year-long career in which he took 765 international wickets across all three formats of the game. He is regarded as the best-ever spinner to have played for India. Ashwin is currently the seventh-highest Test wicket-taker of all time. Not just that, he also has six hundreds to his name in the longest format.