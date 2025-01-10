Manoj Tiwary Calls Gautam Gambhir a 'Hypocrite' After BGT Loss, Predicts Next Team India Head Coach

Following India's dismal show in Australia, head coach Gautam Gambhir's role has come under the scanner. Australia beat India 3-1 to win the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While there is a growing chorus asking for his sacking, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary, who has played alongside Gambhir, has used harsh words for the current India coach. Tiwary has gone on to call Gambhir a ‘hypocrite’.

‘Gambhir is a hypocrite’

“Gautam Gambhir is a hypocrite. He doesn’t do what he says. Where is the captain (Rohit) from? Mumbai. Where is Abhishek Nayar from? Mumbai. The got a chance to put a Mumbai player in the forefront. There is no one to speak for Jalaj Saxena. He performs well but keeps quiet,” Tiwary said to News18 Bangla.

Questioning how Gambhir's name came up as head coach, Tiwary predicted that the next choices for head coach would be between VVS Laxman and Sairaj Bahutule.

‘I think VVS Laxman and Sairaj Bahutule’ - Tiwary on next India Coach

"I think VVS Laxman and Sairaj Bahutule... these guys were in line to be the next head coach. And these guys have been with the NCA for so many years. When Rahul Dravid was not available, the next coach was an automatic choice. So, that process was getting followed. And in between how Gambhir came in, nobody knows. So, this result is bound to happen,” Tiwary told PTI.

"When someone who does not have any experience and he comes up and takes up the job... And knowing him, how aggressive he is as an individual in certain aspects, this result is bound to happen. So, the decision to appoint him as head coach, by just seeing ( IPL ) results, was wrong. In my opinion, it was not the right choice. Pandit, others too deserve credit for KKR's turnaround,” he added.