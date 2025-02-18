Updated 23:09 IST, February 18th 2025
Historic Milestone For USA, Shatter India's 40-Year-Old ODI Record
The USA defeated Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match at Al Amerat. In the proceedings, they broke India's 40 year old ODI record.
The USA Cricket Team have registered a huge milestone in their ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match against Oman. They successfully defended a paltry total of 122 runs and in the proceedings have broken India's record of defending the lowest total in ODI cricket.
USA Break India's 40-Year-Old ODI Record
The earlier record was held by the 'Men In Blue' when they successfully defended 125 runs against Pakistan in the Rothmans Four-Nations Cup in 1985. India won the match by 38 runs in Sharjah. Riding on Nosthush Kenjige's five-wicket haul USA defeated Oman by 57 runs surpassing India's record for defending the lowest total in ODI cricket.
The USA vs Oman Match Also Witnessed Multiple Records
Added to this, for the first time in 4671 ODI matches. all the nine bowlers which were used were spinners. The game set another milestone as all 19 wickets were taken by the spinners equaling the previous record held in the match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in 2011. This game also witnessed the second-lowest aggregate in an ODI clash where both teams were bowled out. USA and Oman scored a total of 187 runs while the lowest aggregate recorded happens to be in a match between India and Bangladesh which saw an accumulation of 163 runs in 2014.
USA already proved their credentials in the shortest format as they beat the mighty Pakistan and Canada in the T20 World Cup 2024. Coming to this match, driven by Milind Kumar's 82 ball 47 USA managed just 122 runs on the board. But it was the bowling unit which came with all guns blazing and Oman could only score 65 runs, handing USA a 57-run victory at Al Amerat. For Oman, Shakeel Ahmed shone with the ball as the pinner picked up three wickets for just 20 runs.
