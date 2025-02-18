Historic Milestone For USA, Shatter India's 40-Year-Old ODI Record

The USA Cricket Team have registered a huge milestone in their ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match against Oman. They successfully defended a paltry total of 122 runs and in the proceedings have broken India's record of defending the lowest total in ODI cricket.

USA Break India's 40-Year-Old ODI Record

The earlier record was held by the 'Men In Blue' when they successfully defended 125 runs against Pakistan in the Rothmans Four-Nations Cup in 1985. India won the match by 38 runs in Sharjah. Riding on Nosthush Kenjige's five-wicket haul USA defeated Oman by 57 runs surpassing India's record for defending the lowest total in ODI cricket.

The USA vs Oman Match Also Witnessed Multiple Records

Added to this, for the first time in 4671 ODI matches. all the nine bowlers which were used were spinners. The game set another milestone as all 19 wickets were taken by the spinners equaling the previous record held in the match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in 2011. This game also witnessed the second-lowest aggregate in an ODI clash where both teams were bowled out. USA and Oman scored a total of 187 runs while the lowest aggregate recorded happens to be in a match between India and Bangladesh which saw an accumulation of 163 runs in 2014.