Explained: How Chennai Super Kings Can Still Qualify for The IPL 2025 Playoffs

Chennai Super Kings are the joint-most decorated team in the history of the Indian Premier League having won 5 titles, the same as the Mumbai Indians. But the IPL 2025 has not been kind to them so far.

They started the tournament with a win, beating the Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets. But since then they have gone on to lose 4 games on the trot and currently sit 9th in the points table.

Despite what has been an atrocious start for the Yellow Army, all hope is not lost - they can still make it to the playoffs. Here we analyse how they can make it to the final four.

CSK's Playoff Hopes

CSK currently have 9 games left in hand, and will need at least 14 points to realistically be in contention for a spot in the playoffs.

They have 2 points as of now, meaning they need a minimum 12 further points if they are to push for a spot in the top 4.

That means they need to win at least 6 of their remaining 9 games, meaning the margin for error is very less for Ruturaj Gaikwad and his side.

What's more, 14 points is a basic target but also not a guaranteed figure for making it to the playoffs.

In 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished 4th with 14 points - but in 2023 and 2022, the team in 4th place had 16 points.

But 14 points usually does the trick when multiple teams are in contention for the 4 spots, which seems likely to be the case as none of the 10 teams are weak on paper.

What Are CSK's Remaining IPL Fixtures?

But perhaps CSK's biggest challenge going forward is the fact that they have more away games than home games left.

Their next game vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday (April 11) is at home - but that is followed by 2 away games vs Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians.

A home double-header follows as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Chennai, yet that is followed by 2 more games on the road vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru and KKR again.

Their last home game of the season is against Rajasthan Royals before they end their league run against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad.

Given they have 4 home games left, that sees them needing at least 2 away wins.