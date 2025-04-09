Will Faf Du Plessis Return To Action In DC's Upcoming IPL 2025 Match vs RCB? Franchise's Asst. Coach Offers An Update

Matthew Mott, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach, has offered an update on vice-captain Faf du Plessis. The veteran cricketer was unavailable for action in DC's previous encounter against the Chennai Super Kings at home, which they won by 25 runs. Coach Mott revealed that Faf needs to be looked at by the physios before a call is made, but his mobility has significantly enhanced ahead of their upcoming IPL 2025 clash.

Will Faf du Plessis Play In Chinnaswamy Against RCB?

Faf du Plessis, Delhi Capitals' vice-captain, was not seen in action against the Chennai Super Kings. Skipper Axar Patel ruled it as a fitness issue, which led to him failing to make it to the Playing XI. With a crucial match-up approaching soon, the franchise would need their top players up and running. Assistant coach Matthew Mott issued an update on Du Plessis and said that he has had a good break. He added that even if he failed to make it, the team has the depth to adapt as per the requirement.

"The beauty of the schedule so far for us is we've had some really good breaks, and he's now had a good break. I think he'll get assessed today by the physios with a view to playing. He certainly looks like he's moving around a lot better from the naked eye without having a good look at him. So if he's available or not, I think we can adapt, given the depth we have in our team," Matthew Mott said at the pre-match press conference.

Delhi Capitals Have Been Like A Freight Train!

The Delhi Capitals have been one of the most dominant forces in the IPL 2025 season. Under the leadership of Axar Patel, they are now the only undefeated team in the competition. DC have been playing with intent and they have steamrolled some of the IPL's titanic forces, like the Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and more.