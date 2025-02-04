Published 11:33 IST, February 4th 2025
How CLUELESS PCB Got UNUSUAL Extension For Completion of Venues For Champions Trophy 2025 From ICC
The Pakistan Cricket Board find themselves in a tight spot with the venues for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 not yet ready.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
The Pakistan Cricket Board find themselves in a tight spot with the completion of venues for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 not yet ready. So, how is it that the PCB got an unusual extension to the deadline for the completion of venues while the initial deadline was last year? With an estimated PKR 12 billion spent on renovations, the fans of Pakistan and the rest of the world are confused. As per the “exclusivity period” granted by the ICC, venues must be fully ready at least three weeks before a major event. However, with stadium in Karachi, that hosts the opener, still under construction and operational gaps remaining in other venues, the PCB sought additional time. Also, in a strange move, the ICC has allowed the PCB to use the Champions Trophy venues for an upcoming tri-series involving South Africa and New Zealand, set to begin on February 8, 2025.
‘Hosts may seek approval from ICC’
An ICC official explained the decision: “Hosts may seek approval from ICC for activities within the exclusivity window. PCB followed the process, and the ICC has authorized this to ensure venues are match-ready.”
Ind vs Pak Match Tickets SOLD
Meanwhile, once the tickets for the India-Pakistan game went on sale, it was sold out in an hour - such is the popularity of the contest that will take place in Dubai International stadium in Dubai on February 23. India will have the edge over the arch-rivals given their head-to-head against Pakistan at ICC events.
"I anticipated a long queue, but the speed at which tickets vanished was shocking. By the time I secured my place, only two categories remained, both beyond my budget," the IANS quoted Sudhashree, a Dubai resident.
Updated 11:38 IST, February 4th 2025