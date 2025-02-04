Last-Minute Change in India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad? Ravi Ashwin Makes HUGE Suggestion

India has submitted a provisional squad for the Champions Trophy but they still have time to make changes, will they make a change? Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin reckons there is scope for a change. Given the form of Varun Chakravarthy, Ashwin wants him included in the side for the Champions Trophy. Chakravarthy is not part of the provisional squad which has four spinners. Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar are the four spinning options for India.

‘If a seamer goes out and Varun comes in’

"We are all talking about whether he should have been there (Champions Trophy squad), I am thinking there is a chance he might be there. I have a feeling he might make it. There is a chance because all teams have named only a provisional squad. So, he might get picked," R Ashwin said on his channel.

"But, if you look at the existing squad, if a seamer goes out and Varun comes in, it will be an added spinner (five). I don't know who they would want to drop (if they think about getting Varun in). We will wait and see," he added.

Chakravarthy was the player of the series in the five-match T20I series and hence Ashwin reckons his form could be crucial for India's chances at the marquee event.

The same provisional squad would feature in the upcoming series against England, which is a three-match ODI series starting February 6.

The Varun Dilemma