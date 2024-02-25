English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 22:54 IST

HUGE BLOW FOR ENGLAND: Star spinner will undergo surgery after being ruled out of India series

Ahead of the start of the India vs England series, one of England's primary spinners was ruled out due to injury. Per an update, he'll have to undergo surgery.

Republic Sports Desk
England Team
England Team | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
English spinner, Jack Leach, will undergo surgery after suffering a knee injury that forced him to miss the 5-match Test series against India. Leech was ruled out for the remainder of the series after injuring his knee during the first Test in Hyderabad. The England team suffered a significant setback since Leach was the only experienced spinner in the England bowling lineup. The other three spinners England brought on the tour have never played a Test match in India before.

Also Read | Anil Kumble lavishes praise on England's team management

Jack Leach announces that he will undergo a surgery

"I'm going to have an operation to get the rest of the swelling out because it's not budging," Leach told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It was quite an unfortunate one. It was the second ball of the first innings on the field, so that whole game I was playing with this knee problem," Leach added.

"I obviously knocked it a few times throughout that game, and it has just created a long period of recovery. I need to get the operation done and then hopefully I can get back to playing cricket. I'd love to have a run of playing cricket and getting into a bit of a rhythm again and, hopefully, that can happen again once I've got this sorted," Leach said on his injury.

Despite an injury to his knee, Leach bowled 36 overs and took two wickets in the first Test against India in Hyderabad. The visitors won the series opener against India by 28 runs.

Leach was ruled out for the remainder of the series as the problem worsened. However, the three rookie spinners, Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir, stood up in the absence of their top spinner to make an impression in subcontinental conditions.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 22:54 IST

