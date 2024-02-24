English
'He's been very impressive': Kumble praises ENG's management for taking a gamble on Shoaib Bashir

Anil Kumble is impressed with Shoaib Bashir's performance and credits England's team management for taking a gamble with hi. The spinner took 4 scalps on Day 2.

Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble | Image:PTI
Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble praised the England selectors for including the inexperienced Shoaib Bashir in the squad for the ongoing five-Test series. The retired cricketer praised the youngster for bowling outstanding lines against Indian batters on Day 2 of the fourth Test in Ranchi. Bashir made his international debut against India in the second Test at Vishakhapatnam. Despite a disappointing performance on his debut, the 20-year-old rose to the occasion in Ranchi, taking four wickets to put England in charge.

Anil Kumble credits England's team management

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Kumble described how an over from Bashir to Alastair Cook influenced Stokes' decision to select him for the India tour.

"Credit to England management for taking a punt on Bashir," Kumble said. "What I understand is that Sir Alastair Cook was batting against Bashir and some 20 balls that Ben Stokes saw, prompted him to get him on tour to India. He's been very impressive. The kind of lines he bowled as an off-spinner, he's kept it outside of the right-hander's eye-line."

The Surrey spinner defeated Indian captain Rohit Sharma for his maiden international scalp. In Ranchi, he dismissed Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rajat Patidar.

India vs England: Team India in trouble 

In response to England's 353, Team India has been pushed into a precarious situation, where a threat of facing a sizeable trail is looming. India finished at 219/7 at Stumps on Day 2. Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav is the last recognised pair on the crease. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal once again proved to be the standout batter from the India line-up. However, this time he missed out on a much-deserved ton. Jaiswal contributed 73 for his team. Team India is still 134 runs behind the score of England, and on Day 3, the endeavor would be to curtail as much gap as possible. However, until then it is England who have their noses in front in the 4th India vs England Test.

