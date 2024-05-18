Advertisement

Virat Kohli has undoubtedly established himself as one of cricket's finest stars while representing Team India. With remarkable performances across all formats, his impact in the IPL, particularly as an instrumental figure for RCB, has been substantial. His competitive skills have solidified his name among the sport's greats, demonstrating his prowess as a top cricketer in the history of the game. As it’s natural with all sportspeople’s lives, there are often highs and lows. Kohli talks about the hard-to-swallow period in his cricket career so far.

Virat Kohli speaks on his toughest moments as a cricketer so far

Remarkably, in his cricketing career, ace batsman Virat Kohli of Team India has only had two significant heartbreaks. One of these was India's 2016 T20 World Cup defeat against the West Indies by seven wickets. In that elimination game, India was unable to hold a 193-run deficit.

Recalling the loss, Kohli said he spent the entire next day in his hotel room because he was so disappointed with the outcome. Addressing Jio Cinema, he stated:

“There have been just two heartbreaks in my career, and both were in 2016. One was the T20 World Cup. I was in a space where I thought that I could do anything. The, the no-balls and everything, that took me a lot of time to get over. I was literally drained and didn't get out of my room the next day.”

During the 2016 T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli was unstoppable. He won Player of the Tournament after amassing 273 runs with a strike rate of 146.77 in five matches. With an unbeaten 89 and a wicket taken, Kohli was the most impressive player in India's semi-final defeat to the West Indies.

When talking back on the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Virat Kohli stated that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) nearly won their maiden IPL championship. They had a sluggish start, but they won five straight games to guarantee a position in the championship. But an eight-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final match crushed their hopes. Another significant setback in Kohli's career was the last loss for RCB in 2016. He said:

“Then, when we lost the IPL final here (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium). We felt like that was written in the stars, from how we made it to the final. Also, the final was at our home ground. We were chasing 200-odd runs and were over 100 runs in nine overs with no loss. When AB (de Villiers) got out, we needed 68 off 42 balls with eight wickets in hand. It's like how did we lose that game?” "The most heartbreaking part was when we reached our team hotel, the basement was completely set up for an after-party. Everything was there, and there were just four people sitting. We were so heartbroken that nobody even came down."

During the 2016 Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli had an incredible run and became one of the league's most notable players. He broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in an IPL season as he accumulated an incredible 973 from 16 games throughout the season.