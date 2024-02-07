Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

'I fear India don't end up...': Even Harbhajan Singh is now scared of World Cup final repeat vs ENG

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is fearful to see an ODI world Cup repeat at the IND vs ENG 2nd Test Match in Vizag.

Pavitra Shome
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh (left) and Team India (right) | Image:PTI / BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Team India is coming off a shocking loss to England in the opening match of the Test Series in their home conditions. Apart from the unfortunate loss, the Men in Blue are now dealing with injury issues with two of their top players in the force. The team management had to make call-ups to address the situation before the upcoming match. After the announcement of the updated squad for the 2nd Test Match, Harbhajan Singh raised some concerning pointers 

3 things you need to know

  • Team India lost the opening Test match of the series
  • KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been taken off the match due to injuries
  • Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar were named in the 2nd Test match vs ENG

'Virat Kohli and I drank till 3 am in the morning': SA legend reveals never-heard-before incident

Spinner Harbhajan Singh fears a World Cup final repeat vs ENG in 2nd Test

Team India had to make some changes after two players in the squad suffered injury blows and had to be taken off the squad. With Ravindra Jadeja having a hamstring injury and KL Rahul with quadriceps soreness, both have been replaced. The selectors announced batter Sarfaraz Khan, all-rounder Washington Sundar, and left-arm spinner Sourabh Kumar for the next game. Following the disclosure of the modified roster, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that Vizag will play a turning track. He dreaded a recurrence of the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

“The team looks decent but lacks experience. Yes, there is Rohit Sharma, but the next best run-scorer is Ashwin. In terms of batting, the line-up looks weak. And if they play on a turning track, which I feel they will because they have added Washington Sundar while having Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin and Axar Patel,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube Channel.

“I fear India don't end up losing after making a turning pitch for England. This batting unit is young, they need time, and if they get a good track, they might even perform well,” he added.

'It will be 5-0 for England': Ex-England star emphatically warns Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid

Team India will be in action against England in the second Test match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

