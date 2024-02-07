Advertisement

England pulled off one of the biggest heists in Test Cricket after they defeated India by 28 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Men in Blue showcased intent with their spin-bowling capacity and top-order firing off runs to put them in a dominant position. But England's Bazball tactic and Tom Hartley's wicket-taking spree led them towards a win in the first Test match. Ahead of the 2nd Test match, a former ENG spinner has a warning for the home team.



England won the first Test match over India by 28 runs

The next test will be held in Vizag

India has announced an updated squad for the 2nd Test match

Ex-English spinner warns Rohit Sharma-led Team India for a whitewash in the series

England's win over India at Hyderabad was something the cricket fans did not expect to see. The visiting team pulled off a vital turnaround to secure a thumping win in the first Test match of the five-match series. Ahead of the 2nd Test match in Vishakapatnam, former Three Lions spinner Monty Panesar gave a stern warning to India. He added that nobody could have predicted that England would defeat India, which was a huge victory. While speaking to ANI, Panesar said,

"I think it makes it easier for Rohit Sharma now. Rohit Sharma will say that they need to play fearlessly. Now Rohit Sharma can show his true captaincy. He needs to show that they won't get down after losing the first Test match. Common, Rohit Sharma show some fight."

"If Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley continue to play like this it will be a whitewash, it will be 5-0 for England. It can happen if Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley play like this," the former spin bowler added.

Monty Panesar continued by saying that Virat Kohli's "presence and intensity" are lacking from the Indian squad, and that Rohit must now demonstrate his abilities to win the series sans Kohli.

Team India will now face England in the 2nd Test match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.