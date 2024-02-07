Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

'It will be 5-0 for England': Ex-England star emphatically warns Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid

Former England spinner Monty OPan3esar gets critical over Team India's performance and also warns the Rohit Sharma-led Team ahead of the 2nd Test Match.

Pavitra Shome
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
England pulled off one of the biggest heists in Test Cricket after they defeated India by 28 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Men in Blue showcased intent with their spin-bowling capacity and top-order firing off runs to put them in a dominant position. But England's Bazball tactic and Tom Hartley's wicket-taking spree led them towards a win in the first Test match. Ahead of the 2nd Test match, a former ENG spinner has a warning for the home team.

3 things you need to know

  • England won the first Test match over India by 28 runs
  • The next test will be held in Vizag
  • India has announced an updated squad for the 2nd Test match

Also Read: 'Utsav ki taiyaarrii karo': Suryakumar Yadav elated as Sarfaraz Khan obtains his maiden IND call-up

Ex-English spinner warns Rohit Sharma-led Team India for a whitewash in the series

England's win over India at Hyderabad was something the cricket fans did not expect to see. The visiting team pulled off a vital turnaround to secure a thumping win in the first Test match of the five-match series. Ahead of the 2nd Test match in Vishakapatnam, former Three Lions spinner Monty Panesar gave a stern warning to India. He added that nobody could have predicted that England would defeat India, which was a huge victory. While speaking to ANI, Panesar said,

"I think it makes it easier for Rohit Sharma now. Rohit Sharma will say that they need to play fearlessly. Now Rohit Sharma can show his true captaincy. He needs to show that they won't get down after losing the first Test match. Common, Rohit Sharma show some fight."

"If Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley continue to play like this it will be a whitewash, it will be 5-0 for England. It can happen if Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley play like this," the former spin bowler added.

Monty Panesar continued by saying that Virat Kohli's "presence and intensity" are lacking from the Indian squad, and that Rohit must now demonstrate his abilities to win the series sans Kohli.

Also Read: R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja secure an unwanted record during India's loss in 1st Test against ENG

Team India will now face England in the 2nd Test match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

