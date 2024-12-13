'I Take That Upon Myself': Gill Admits Shortcomings In Adelaide, Reveals Team's Intent For Brisbane

Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

The Brisbane Test is expected to bring a lot of thrills as the Border Gavaskar Trophy is now levelled to 1-1. After Team India's heroics in Perth, Australia retaliated strongly in the pink-ball test to level the red-ball series. The Gabba will be the place where both teams will be seeking the advantage before heading to other locations. India's fall in the day-night test has been heavily criticized, and Shubman Gill has admitted to his fall in terms of performance. He also revealed the Men in Blue's intent after the Adelaide loss.

Shubman Gill Reveals What Went Wrong For Him In Adelaide Test

Shubman Gill believes he would not change his natural game, despite getting edgy when wickets fell at the other end. In one instance, the young Indian batter faced only one ball for four overs, which affected his concentration and resulted in him losing his wicket in the game.

“As a batting group, we are looking to post a big total first up. That's been the key discussion, and every batter has his own game plan. I still have the freedom as a batter. One of the challenges is whether you can play the game you want to play, irrespective of what's happening at the other end and irrespective of scorecard. I faltered in the first innings because of what happened at the other end, and I take that upon myself.

“And there was a period when I didn't face much — maybe one ball in four overs and then when I faced a delivery, I missed a completely fuller ball. These are challenges you face. You might not face a ball for four overs or you might end up facing 18 balls on the trot,” Gill said in the pre-match press conference.

Gill Reveals Team India's Ultimate Intent After Losing Adelaide Test

With the Brisbane Test happening on Saturday, India needs to secure a win to gain an advantage in the second test. Shubman Gill has also admitted that the team would now treat the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy as a three-match series.

"Adelaide Test, we didn't do well, but the series is still 1-1. We will treat it as a three-match Test series and if we win this one, we will have advantage going into Melbourne and Sydney," Shubman Gill added.