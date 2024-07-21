Published 10:08 IST, July 21st 2024
'I've brought a gift for you': Smriti Mandhana Wins Hearts With A Wholesome Gesture For Special Fan
In a heartwarming gesture, star India batter Smriti Mandhana gifted a wheelchair-bound girl a mobile phone after the team's T20 Asia Cup match against SL.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Smriti Mandhana gifts mobile phone to wheelchair-bound girl. | Image: Screengrab
