'I've Pictured In My Mind': KKR Star Ready To Replicate Mitchell Starc's Role In ICC Champions Trophy

Mitchell Starc has been a consistent presence for Australia across the three formats. But the fast bowler withdrew from the Champions Trophy squad citing personal reasons and his absence will be a huge setback for the Aussies.

Spencer Johnson has been mooted as Starc's successor in the long term and the stage of the Champions Trophy will be his grand audition. He showed flashes of his brilliance against Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI by picking up two wickets with the new ball and Australia will hope Spencer replicates Starc's ability to strike with the new ball.

In Mitchell Starc's Absence Focus Will Be On Spencer Johnson

Starc has made it a habit to get regular breakthroughs in the opening over and Johnson opened up on following the footsteps of the 35-year-old. As quoted by cricket.com.au he said, 'It's obviously something I've pictured in my mind, to come in and play a similar role to him (Starc).

'There were a few nerves there, and obviously big shoes to fill but I'm better for the run.

'It's only my third ODI so hopefully a few more, and hopefully I can replicate some of the stuff he's done.'

Australia Bowling Lineup Faces A Tricky Challenge

With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood also missing, the Australian bowling lineup looks like a completely different unit and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Nathan Ellis and Johnson will be up for the challenge. The KKR pacer further added, "Guys like Trent Boult and 'Starcy', and being aggressive is what hopefully what I can bring to Pakistan.

'Across all formats, it's a pretty similar thing in what I do and what my role is.

'Obviously four overs (in T20 cricket) versus 10 overs is a little bit different, but the way I sequence my overs is pretty similar.

'I feel like I'm ready to play for Australia and I've had a little bit of a taste in T20 cricket (eight games for Australia) and now a couple of ODIs.