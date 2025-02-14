'Easy To Have Throwaway Line': Brendon McCullum Bashes Kevin Pietersen And Ravi Shastri Over Baseless Allegations On England

India and England recently locked horns in a five match T20I and three match ODI series that took place in India. India thrashed England by a margin of 4-1 in the T20I series. Following the thrashing in the T20I series, the two countries played three ODI matches which was also preparation for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. India whitewashed England in the ODI series by a margin of 3-0. During England's drubbing in the third ODI, Kevin Pietersen and Ravi Shastri criticized England and stated it looked as if apart from Joe Root, no other player had trained for the matches against India.

Brendon McCullum Hits Back At Pietersen And Shastri

England head coach Brendon McCullum has hit back at Kevin Pietersen and Ravi Shastri regarding their comments. In his statements he said it is easy to have a throwaway line when results dent go your way. He further clarified that the England players did train for the series.

"Firstly, it's factually incorrect, the whole statement that we don't train. We've trained plenty right throughout, and guys have come from a lot of cricket as well. I think it's an easy thing to have as a throwaway line that guys don't train enough when the results aren't right," said Brendon McCullum when talking to talkSPORT.

McCullum also stated that the injury concerns England were dealing with led to them backing off a bit.

England Had Opted Against Formal Sessions

The England Cricket team had trained ahead of the first ODI in Nagpur. Following this, England did not have any formal training sessions for the second and third ODI which led to Kevin Pietersen and Ravi Shastri claiming that they had not trained.