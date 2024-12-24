ICC CT 25: Good News For India, Star Bowler Resumes Training Amid Reports of Serious Injury

We are roughly a little over two months away from the Champions Trophy , and a star Indian bowler has been spotted bowling amid reports of injury. Veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav had sustained a groin injury and hence there were talks that he may be missing the much-awaited Champions Trophy. But now, the latest images doing the rounds on social space depicts a different picture. Pictures on social media show Kuldeep has resumed training and is bowling in the nets. This is certainly a good news for the Indian team as he is a crucial member of the side. The BCCI had stated that Kuldeep will likely be unavailable for the England ODIs. While Kuldeep may miss the England series, he could very well be in the Champions Trophy squad.

VIRAL PIC

On the slow pitches of the United Arab Emirates, Kuldeep would get a lot of purchase out of those tracks.

TEAM INDIA BGT BOUND

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma is currently in Australia for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After three Tests, the series is locked at 1-1. The Indian captain was asked at the presser about why Tanush Kotian and not Kuldeep. To that, Rohit claimed that Kuldeep is still not 100 per cent ready for a competitive cricket match.

ALSO READ: Sam Konstas All Set To Make Dream Debut In Boxing Day Test At The MCG

“Kuldeep is not 100 per cent fit as he went through a hernia surgery. Axar recently had a baby so was not going to travel. Hence, Tanush was the best option for us and he was probably one of the reasons why Mumbai went on to win the Ranji trophy last season,” Rohit said to the media.