'Will Figure Out...' - Rohit Sharma BREAKS Silence on Virat Kohli's Poor Form

Virat Kohli is a legendary batter of the modern era and hence the expectations is always high and hence his form with the bat is concerning. With two more Tests to go and the vital series locked at 1-1, India would like to put up a stiff competition for the hosts at Melbourne and then Sydney. And for that to happen, Kohli would be a key player. Given the experience he has of playing on Australian soil, Kohli could easily be the gamechanger for India. Apart from a solitary century at Perth, Kohli has not lived upto the expectations with the bat and he would be desperate to turn it around. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, India captain Rohit Sharma was posed the question on Kohli's form.

‘Modern-day greats will figure out their own path’

To that, Rohit, in his inimitable style, replied, “You only said he’s a modern-day great. Modern-day greats will figure out their own path."

Rohit was also asked about the playing XI, and he did not reveal much. He claimed they would pick the XI depending on how much grass would be there on the strip.

‘We’ll have to decide today’

“We’ll see how much grass there is on the wicket, whether spinners will be required or not. We’ll have to see all of this. We have just have today (to practice and asses) and then off tomorrow (because of Christmas ), even the groundsmen will not be there at the ground either. So, we’ll have to do decide today after checking the wicket," Rohit said.