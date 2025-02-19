ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Check Out IND vs BAN Full Squads, Timings, Head-To-Head & Details You Need To Know

Virat Kohli arrives for a practice session ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: AP Photo

Champions Trophy 2025: Team India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy in the UAE. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be in action and hungry to avenge the loss they encountered in the 2017 Final. On the other hand, a determined Najmul Hossain Shanto is eager to bring the coveted title to their region. Ahead of the thrilling competition, check out all the details you need to know.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Champions Trophy 2025: Check Out All The Details Here

India vs Bangladesh: Head To Head

India and Bangladesh have met each other 41 times in ODI cricket. The Men in Blue hold a dominant stance as they have 32 wins and eight losses , while the Bangla Tigers have eight wins and 32 losses. One match ended without a result. In the past six ODI encounters, both side have won three times each, with the Indian side having the latest win.

India vs Bangladesh: When Will The Champions Trophy 2025 Match Be Played?

The IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played on February 20, 2025

India vs Bangladesh: Where Will The Champions Trophy 2025 Match Be Played?

The IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.

India vs Bangladesh: When Will The Champions Trophy 2025 Match Start?

The IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 02:30 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh: When Will The Toss Happen For The Champions Trophy 2025 Opener?

The toss usually happens 30 minutes prior to the game. So the toss for the IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025 match will take place at 02:00 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh: How To Watch The Champions Trophy 2025 Match On Television?

The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will be broadcasted by Star Sports and Sports18 in India

India vs Bangladesh: How To Livestream The Champions Trophy 2025 Opener?

The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match can be live streamed on JioHotstar

India vs Bangladesh: Squads For The Champions Trophy 2025 Match

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

India vs Bangladesh: Predicted XI For The Champions Trophy 2025 Match

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.