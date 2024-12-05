ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 Meeting: Jay Shah to Meet PCB, Other Board Members at THIS Time - REPORT

All eyes would be on the ICC's newly-elected chairman Jay Shah's meeting with other board members to break the Champions Trophy standoff. So many questions could have answers today once the meeting is over. Reports claim that the meeting is to introduce Jay Shah officially to all the board members. But one can surely expect the Champions Trophy 2025 standoff to be discussed today during the meeting.

When is the ICC meeting going to take place?

The ICC meeting with all the other cricketing boards is going to take place on Thursday (December 5).

What time is the ICC meeting going to take place?