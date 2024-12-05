Published 14:15 IST, December 5th 2024
ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 Meeting: Jay Shah to Meet PCB, Other Board Members at THIS Time - REPORT
All eyes would be on the ICC's newly-elected chairman Jay Shah's meeting with other board members to break the Champions Trophy standoff.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Advertisement
All eyes would be on the ICC's newly-elected chairman Jay Shah's meeting with other board members to break the Champions Trophy standoff. So many questions could have answers today once the meeting is over. Reports claim that the meeting is to introduce Jay Shah officially to all the board members. But one can surely expect the Champions Trophy 2025 standoff to be discussed today during the meeting.
When is the ICC meeting going to take place?
The ICC meeting with all the other cricketing boards is going to take place on Thursday (December 5).
What time is the ICC meeting going to take place?
The ICC meeting, as per reports, will take place at 3.30 PM UAE time (5 PM IST) with Jay Shah, the newly elected Chair of the ICC, presiding over the meeting.
It is going to be very interesting to see what happens with the Champions Trophy. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has time and again said that PCB will not agree to the ‘hybrid’ model, but latest reports claim he has accepted it and placed a new clause. According to the new clause, which is being labelled as the ‘fusion’ model, Pakistan will play it's matches in Dubai if India are the hosts.
Updated 14:37 IST, December 5th 2024