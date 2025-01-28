Jasprit Bumrah Wins ICC Men's Cricketer of The Year Award, India Pacer Felicitated With Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah has been a force to reckon with, as far as world cricket is concerned. The star pacer's ability to pick wickets and tame the opposition has given the cricket fans all across the globe many reasons to smile. Recently, when Coldplay was performing in Ahmedabad, their frontman Chris Martin dedicated an entire song to Jasprit Bumrah. Chris even went on to call Bumrah, the greatest bowler in the whole wide world. Jasprit Bumrah enjoyed a stellar run in 2024 and the ICC has acknowledged his achievements by felicitating him with Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah was also a part of India's T20 World Cup winning team that defeated Aiden Markram's South Africa in the summit clash of the marquee ICC event. Bumrah ended up picking two wickets in the final and conceded only 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs. India won only one match in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and too came under Jasprit Bumrah's leadership.

Bumrah Named ICC Men's Cricketer Of The Year

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Set To Take The Field In Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Match Under 25-Year-Old LSG Cricketer

The ICC adjudged Bumrah as the Cricketer of the Year. The Indian pace spearhead was also named in the Test Team of the Year. 'Jasprit Bumrah has been honoured with the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year at the ICC Awards, recognising his extraordinary 2024, in which he dominated opponents in the longest as well as the shortest format of the game', the International Cricket Council said.

Jasprit Bumrah fought a lone battle in the recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Without ample support from the other side, Jasprit Bumrah kept on bowling over after overs. The pace spearhead picked up 32 wickets at an average of 13.06 and bowled a total of 151.2 and 908 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah's Race Against Time To Play Champions Trophy