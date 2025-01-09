Published 17:27 IST, January 9th 2025
ICC Intervenes To Verify PCB's Tall Claims, Apex Body's Delegation Inspects National Bank Stadium for CT 2025: REPORTS
The upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy will be played in Hybrid Model. The tournament kickstarts on February 19, 2025
With over a month to go for the much-awaited Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) currently finds itself surrounded with controversies. The PCB has been scrutinized heavily for not being able to able to complete the construction of the stadiums in time and it has left the fate of the Champions Trophy hanging in balance. The Champions Trophy kickstarts on February 19, 2025 with the first match of the series scheduled to be played between Pakistan and New Zealand.
The Champions Trophy will be played in the 'Hybrid Model' and India will play all their matches in Dubai. The PCB had tried to maintain a firm stand of not allowing the Champions Trophy to be held in a Hybrid Model, but they had no answers to India's concerns which majorly revolved around the security issues in Pakistan. The PCB is now under fire for the condition of their stadiums which are supposed to host the Champions Trophy matches.
ICC Delegation Inspects National Bank Stadium: Reports
The stakeholders of the Champions Trophy were already unimpressed with the ICC due to the delay in the announcement of the schedule. But things have become even more worse now. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently posted a video in which the Gadaffi Stadium was seen in shambles. According to a report in Geo Super, a six-member delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) visited the National Bank Stadium on January 9, 2025.
The delegation assessed PCB's preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. The delegation comprises of key ICC members which includes the likes officials, broadcasters and logistics personnel. The purpose of visit is being perceived as ICC's efforts to ensure the fact that the arrangements at the venue are well in place.
Pakistan Eye Second Consecutive Champions Trophy Win
The Champions Trophy has returned after a gap of seven years with Pakistan as the defending champions of the prestigious silverware. The hosts will play their first match against New Zealand on February 19, 2025. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match will be played on February 23, 2025 in Dubai.
