PCB's FALSE Update on Stadiums on Claims CT 25 May be Moved Out of Pakistan
Under-pressure to finish the stadiums on time before the Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB has provided an update and that is all false.
Under-pressure to finish the stadiums on time before the Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB has provided an update and that is all false. The PCB has in a reply to reports claims stadiums are not ready, has claimed all venues will be ready by January 25. In a release by the PCB, it has gone on to claim that the facilities at the venues will be world-class. The reality is far from what is being said, the latest visuals show the seats are not there, and seats from other venues are being brought. There is no shade-cover on the stands. The lights are not working and there is debris all around. Recently, a report claimed that in one of the stadiums, even the plaster work is not complete. There is also so much work left with seats, floodlights, facilities and even the outfield and playing surface.
With the ICC members likely to visit Pakistan over the weekend for inspection - there is a high possibility that the event may be moved to a different country.
'PCB is confident that the upgrades will elevate the fan experience'
"With over 250 workers laboring day and night to meet the 25 January deadline, the PCB is confident that the upgrades will elevate the fan experience and uphold Pakistan’s reputation as a premier cricketing destination," a part of the PCB release read.
“Given the advanced stage of preparations at the Gaddafi Stadium and the National Bank Stadium, the PCB has decided to relocate the upcoming tri-nation ODI series to these two venues.
“The series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa alongside Pakistan, was originally scheduled to be held in Multan,” the PCB said in a statement.
