ICC Likely To Accept PCB's Peculiar Demand as Compensation For CT 2025 Hybrid Model: REPORT

Looks like the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 would be played in a 'hybrid' model, but now, the PCB has come up with a peculiar demand. As per a report on ESPNCricinfo, the PCB has not accepted financial help from ICC for accepting the hybrid model for the pride of their nation, but want a tri-series including India instead. The ICC has said that it does not object to the idea. India, Pakistan and another Asian Full Member nation (or an Associate Asian nation being included to make it a quadrangular) and the PCB would now look to prepare a blueprint for this. What has been agreed by the PCB and the BCCI to end the CT 25 deadlock is that India and Pakistan would play their matches in another country if the event is hosted by one of the boards.