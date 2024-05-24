ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: List of commentators announced for the marquee event

Advertisement

The ICC has announced a star-studded commentary panel for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, featuring some of the biggest names in cricket. This diverse and experienced panel promises to deliver comprehensive and engaging coverage of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, offering fans an unparalleled viewing experience.

ICC announces commentary panel T20 World Cup 2024

Leading the panel are cricket legends Ricky Ponting, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Eoin Morgan, Tom Moody, and Wasim Akram. They will be joined by other renowned cricketers such as James O’Brien, Dale Steyn, Graeme Smith, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, and Katey Martin.

The commentary team also boasts an impressive lineup of seasoned broadcasters and analysts, including Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alison Mitchell, Alan Wilkins, Brian Murgatroyd, Mike Haysman, Ian Ward, Athar Ali Khan, Russel Arnold, Niall O’Brien, Kass Naidoo, and Daren Ganga.

Adding further depth to the panel, the ICC has included former Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup champions. These experts, including Dinesh Karthik, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, and Lisa Sthalekar, will provide invaluable insights into the modern game from the perspective of recent champions.

All-star commentary panel 🎙



Some of the biggest names in cricket and broadcasting gather for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2024 🤩https://t.co/S0a5rU5jfW — ICC (@ICC)

With such a distinguished group of commentators, the tournament is set to be not only a showcase of cricketing excellence on the field but also a masterclass in cricket commentary. The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to begin on June 2 with a match between USA and Canada. India will play their opening game against Ireland on June 5. The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan will take place in New York on June 9.